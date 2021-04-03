Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

DraftKings stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.73.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

