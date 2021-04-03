CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce sales of $23.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the lowest is $23.70 million. CEVA posted sales of $23.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $106.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.46 million to $107.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $119.32 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $122.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

CEVA stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,894.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

In related news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CEVA by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

