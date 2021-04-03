Chain Guardians (CGG) Reaches Market Cap of $26.39 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for about $2.72 or 0.00004615 BTC on popular exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $26.39 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chain Guardians has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00074799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.12 or 0.00299215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00090900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.00750326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00027814 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00015165 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,717,078 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

