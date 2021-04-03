Chainlink (LINK) Trading 10.6% Higher This Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $12.47 billion and approximately $1.71 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $29.86 or 0.00051864 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.65 or 0.00676881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00069644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027367 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,509,556 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

