Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.49

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.49 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.75 ($0.11). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 8.64 ($0.11), with a volume of 705,581 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.49.

Chariot Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

