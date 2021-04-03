Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 175.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,203,141.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,460,649.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $294.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.97. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $303.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

