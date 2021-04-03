Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,403 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of AMERCO worth $30,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AMERCO by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 156,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 138,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 24,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UHAL opened at $614.25 on Friday. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $249.45 and a 52 week high of $657.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $577.32 and a 200-day moving average of $455.59.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. AMERCO’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

