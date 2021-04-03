Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,722 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.74% of AXIS Capital worth $31,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,419,000 after purchasing an additional 476,688 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at about $7,594,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 654,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Bank of America lowered AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

