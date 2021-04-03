Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,807 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $31,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HMI Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,955,000 after purchasing an additional 570,702 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,775,000 after purchasing an additional 242,507 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,093,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 918,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,923,000 after purchasing an additional 84,618 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5,245.75 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,512,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,952 shares of company stock worth $4,592,148. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

