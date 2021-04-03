Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,535,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,569 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Exelixis worth $30,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $537,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,460,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,317 shares of company stock worth $12,535,143. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $23.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

