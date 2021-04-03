Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Ormat Technologies worth $31,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 282.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 298,060 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 134,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.02. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.