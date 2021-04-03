Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 18,110 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of CDK Global worth $31,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

