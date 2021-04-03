Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,278 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of National Vision worth $30,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EYE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,666,000 after purchasing an additional 409,934 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,326,000 after acquiring an additional 100,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Vision by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,991,000 after acquiring an additional 81,907 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in National Vision by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 289,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,533,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EYE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

EYE opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,129.78, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $52.61.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

