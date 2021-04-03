Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,886 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Itron worth $30,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,444,000 after buying an additional 360,091 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,622,000 after buying an additional 88,637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,342,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 586,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,628,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 584,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,052,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $90.53 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITRI. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.58.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

