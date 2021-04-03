Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 75,226 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Syneos Health worth $33,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 498.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 262.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 80,846 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average of $67.67.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $399,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $302,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,746,741 shares of company stock valued at $352,203,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.