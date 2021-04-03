Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,581 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Rapid7 worth $30,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Rapid7 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

RPD stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

