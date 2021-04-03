Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Ares Management worth $30,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,280,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ares Management by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ares Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $2,958,701.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 197,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,923 over the last three months. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Ares Management stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 106.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 112.57%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

