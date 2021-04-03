Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Mueller Industries worth $31,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,618,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $94,375.00. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

