Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $30.84 Million Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.87% of The Brink’s worth $30,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $2,633,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCO. Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Brink’s stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -316.96 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

