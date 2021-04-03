Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $31.50 Million Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 82,859 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $31,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,782,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 479,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 147,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $8,426,868.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,113,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,627,914.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $10,594,800.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock worth $72,227,467. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACB opened at $33.82 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -120.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The business had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

