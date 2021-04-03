Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $31.88 Million Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.17% of HNI worth $31,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 67,226 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth $5,173,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HNI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

