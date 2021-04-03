Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Fox Factory worth $31,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,216,000 after acquiring an additional 168,684 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,174,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,386,000 after buying an additional 135,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 226,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after buying an additional 31,185 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $130.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $144.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

