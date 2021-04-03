Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of ALLETE worth $31,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in ALLETE by 5,876.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 373,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 200,648 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $72.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

