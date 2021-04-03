Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 31,733 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,549,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,733 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of SLM worth $31,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,504,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,336,000 after acquiring an additional 471,003 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,585,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,001 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 836.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in shares of SLM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 4,780,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,675,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

