Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 33,144 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,144 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $31,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,566,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 298,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $40.16 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

