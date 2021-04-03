Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 53,549 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,549 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.29% of Terex worth $31,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Terex by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,306,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Terex by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Terex by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 153,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -771.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.86 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

