Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Chart Industries worth $32,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTLS. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $145.59 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $166.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.13 and a 200-day moving average of $114.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.13.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.