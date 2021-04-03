ChatCoin (CHAT) Hits One Day Volume of $456,598.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and $456,598.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,957.56 or 0.99984339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00036192 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00093588 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001181 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001735 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

