Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.72

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $1.88. Check-Cap shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 2,476,380 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHEK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Check-Cap stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 271,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.59% of Check-Cap as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

