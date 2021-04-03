Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.72

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $1.88. Check-Cap shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 2,476,380 shares.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CHEK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.
