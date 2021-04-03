Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) vs. Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Head-To-Head Review

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) and Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Monopar Therapeutics and Chiasma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monopar Therapeutics N/A -42.84% -40.98% Chiasma N/A -83.82% -56.55%

0.7% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Chiasma shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Chiasma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monopar Therapeutics and Chiasma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.22 million ($0.45) -13.82 Chiasma N/A N/A -$36.32 million ($1.06) -3.00

Monopar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chiasma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Monopar Therapeutics and Chiasma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monopar Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chiasma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Monopar Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 382.32%. Chiasma has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 266.88%. Given Monopar Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monopar Therapeutics is more favorable than Chiasma.

Summary

Monopar Therapeutics beats Chiasma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers. The company has a collaboration Grupo EspaÃ±ol de InvestigaciÃ³n en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma; and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

