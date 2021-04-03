Chimpion (BNANA) Price Tops $3.92 on Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $124.21 million and approximately $624,469.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00006611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00052350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.00 or 0.00668718 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00027880 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

