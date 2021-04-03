Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 125.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666,874 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.16% of Choice Hotels International worth $127,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 163,264 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 99.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 82,908 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 542.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 76,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 74,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $109.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.08.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at $937,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

