Chromia Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $153.41 million and $67.49 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00052317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.54 or 0.00673051 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00069778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00027378 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.