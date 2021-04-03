Chrono.tech One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,529.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.54 or 0.00019937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and $20,529.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00052328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.25 or 0.00675656 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00027581 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.