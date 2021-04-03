Chronologic Hits Market Capitalization of $283,235.94 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges. Chronologic has a market cap of $283,235.94 and $1,502.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00054023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.79 or 0.00681193 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00071169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00027979 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,944 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,064 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

