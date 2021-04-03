Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHDN. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,352,000 after acquiring an additional 188,997 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $32,024,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 547.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 98,344 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $11,078,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 82.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 51,777 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN opened at $231.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.48 and its 200-day moving average is $197.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -95.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

