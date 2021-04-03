CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their target price on CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,942,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,803,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,557,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIXX opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47. CI Financial has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.56.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CI Financial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

