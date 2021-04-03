Cindicator Price Up 6.9% This Week (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator coin can currently be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Cindicator has a total market cap of $86.87 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00051113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00020056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.18 or 0.00670863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00069575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00027360 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

