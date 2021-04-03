Cipher Tops 24 Hour Volume of $171,389.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Cipher has a market capitalization of $48,303.60 and approximately $171,389.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00069534 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002964 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000063 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

