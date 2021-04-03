Citadel (CTL) Price Tops $0.0127

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 26.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Citadel coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. Citadel has a market cap of $139,242.98 and $7.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

