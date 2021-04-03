Citadel (CTL) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Citadel coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $189,986.28 and $25.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Citadel

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

