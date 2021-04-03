Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,883 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Citigroup worth $163,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $73.14 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $76.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

