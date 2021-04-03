Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will report sales of $31.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.90 million and the highest is $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $28.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $117.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.30 million to $118.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $116.55 million, with estimates ranging from $115.20 million to $117.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIVB shares. DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 37,253 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. The company has a market cap of $366.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

