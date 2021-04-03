Civitas (CIV) Price Tops $0.0080

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a market capitalization of $64,518.88 and $80.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00036498 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001471 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,016,294 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

