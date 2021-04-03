Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,315 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,439,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,495,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after buying an additional 531,232 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $1,055,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 115,207 shares in the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLNE opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

