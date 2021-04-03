Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.9% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,893,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 84,114 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,852,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,481,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,284,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,283,753,000 after buying an additional 683,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.