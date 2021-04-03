ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 263.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 127,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 211,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE CEM opened at $23.96 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.