Clever DeFi 24-Hour Volume Reaches $232,069.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and $232,069.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for $8.74 or 0.00014879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00074663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.00 or 0.00297769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00091008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.72 or 0.00749891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00027683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00015529 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 601,634 coins and its circulating supply is 600,224 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

