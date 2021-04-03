CloakCoin Trading Down 25.9% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $1,901.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020006 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,615,229 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

