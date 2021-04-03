Cloudbric Price Up 300.6% Over Last Week (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded up 300.6% against the US dollar. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $52.53 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for $0.0863 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 608,854,261 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

